Royals, it turns out, sometimes wear vintage too. Britain’s Princess Beatrice, who married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a quiet pandemic-appropriate ceremony last weekend, wore a dress borrowed from her grandmother. Since her grandmother is Queen Elizabeth II, the dress is pretty great: Designed by Norman Hartnell (who also designed then-Princess Elizabeth’s wedding gown in 1947), it’s an elaborately silver-beaded ivory taffeta gown, first worn by the Queen in 1962 for a premiere of “Lawrence of Arabia.” Beatrice had the sheer, puffed sleeves added, and the hem adapted from its previous bubble shape — and also borrowed the Queen’s radiantly spiky wedding tiara. Would that all of us could find such treasure after rooting in our grandmother’s closets. Congratulations to Beatrice, and to all fashion recyclers.