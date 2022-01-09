OK, so maybe there’s nothing high-fashion about this photo of the great Betty White, who died New Year’s Eve at the age of 99 after an astonishingly long career in television. She’s dressed cheerfully, comfortably and casually, in a floral print shirt and white trousers. But don’t you just want to sit on that porch swing with her? Don’t you want to hear her tell stories? Don’t you wish she had just one more to tell? Sometimes, fashion is aspirational; sometimes, it’s a way to signal who we are. In “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls” and many more television appearances — which began back in the 1940s! — White was always hilariously funny and utterly approachable; a woman whose warmth seemed to reach out to us, and in whose company we were immediately comfortable. So this seemed like the right photo with which to remember her; a sensible, everyday outfit, worn by a legend. Rest peacefully, Ms. White; you were magnificent.