The fashion world suffered a terrible loss last Sunday: Virgil Abloh, men’s artistic director of Louis Vuitton and founder of the label Off-White, died of a rare form of cancer, aged just 41. Born in Illinois of Ghanaian immigrant parents, Abloh (a trained civil engineer and architect, with a master’s degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology) brought boundless creativity and joy to his work — witness this sunshine-pink suit on filmmaker Spike Lee at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, one of a series of striking Vuitton ensembles Abloh created for Lee for his role as president of the festival jury. An announcement on the designer’s official Instagram page posted last Sunday stated “Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, ‘Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,’ believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations.”