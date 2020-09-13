Sunday Best may seem like an odd place for a tribute to an actor. But Chadwick Boseman, who died Aug. 28 at age 43 after a long battle with colon cancer, wore beautiful clothes in the same way that he embodied the characters that he played: with ease, with commitment, with joy. This photo shows him at the Academy Awards in 2018, in a Givenchy Haute Couture tuxedo with a long, crystal-encrusted coat, giving the Wakanda salute from “Black Panther” — the movie for which so many of us will best remember him, particularly young Black children who saw in him a superhero who looked like them. On screen, his too-brief career also encompassed legends like James Brown, Jackie Robinson and Thurgood Marshall; off-screen, he was an elegant presence on red carpets (clearly enjoying the fun of fashion) and a beloved colleague. “Chadwick’s hands were strong enough to carry the weight of the film,” wrote his “Black Panther” co-star Lupita Nyong’o in a heartfelt remembrance on social media, “and free enough to clasp mine when I needed it.” Rest peacefully, sir, and thank you for the joy.