So, how delightful is this photograph, both for the fashion and the moment? That’s Rachel Zegler, the talented young star of the new “West Side Story” at the film’s Los Angeles premiere earlier this month, wearing a stunning beaded Elie Saab ballgown that’s full-on princess. And that, in the background, is the great Rita Moreno, beaming like the world’s most glamorous proud grandma and letting Zegler have the focus. I don’t have a designer credit for Moreno’s monochromatic ensemble, but it’s gorgeous, particularly the jewels and that elegant ivory coat. Just a couple of co-stars on the red carpet; just a lovely moment in film history.