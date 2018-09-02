Legendary photographer Bill Cunningham's memoir, "Fashion Climbing," arrives on bookstore shelves this week.

Fashion watchers everywhere mourned when the legendary photographer Bill Cunningham, longtime chronicler of street and society fashion for The New York Times, died in 2016. But he left behind a gift, discovered by his relatives after his death and now arriving on bookstore shelves this week: the memoir “Fashion Climbing.” In it, he describes his beginnings as a Boston kid who was punished for trying on his sister’s dresses, his arrival in Manhattan in 1948 as a style-struck teen, and his broke but happy years as a society hatmaker. “I took to New York life like a star shooting through the heavens,” he wrote, of the city whose style he captured. I can’t wait to lose myself in this book; remembering a man who — in his trademark blue smock — took such pleasure in beauty.