So, what happens when you want to hug a friend but your skirts are too big? This has not been a problem in my life thus far (though I’m working on it), but Penélope Cruz and Milena Smit, co-stars in “Parallel Mothers,” greeted each other with a warm stretched-arm handclasp on the red carpet for the Goya Awards in Valencia, Spain last weekend. Cruz is wearing a voluminous lilac Chanel gown, Smit is in even more an voluminous black-tulle Balmain skirt and crop top. Their director Pedro Almodóvar, in basic black, looks on, possibly overwhelmed by skirt power.
