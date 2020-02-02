Should you be in need of a touch of spring, in dress form, here you go: This is Penélope Cruz at the Goya Awards (Spain’s equivalent of the Oscars) in Málaga last weekend, wearing a Ralph & Russo gown that seemed to be made of lilacs, wisteria and delicately trailing vines. You can imagine it creating a light, warm breeze. In the rainy week ahead, I will be picturing myself going to work in this gown; I think it might bring a bit of emotional sunshine.