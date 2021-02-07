Paris Fashion Week unfolded in late January without audiences (due to pandemic restrictions), but with a lot of creativity. Kim Jones’ first collection for the Italian fashion house Fendi took place in Paris’ Palais Brongniart, with models strolling past and around interlocking glass walls in “F” shapes. The collection, inspired by Virginia Woolf’s “Orlando,” featured flowing gowns, androgynous suits and the occasional dramatic cape, like this one. If you’re going to be trapped in a glass maze, best to bring the drama.