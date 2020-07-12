For the first time, Paris Fashion Week has gone digital. This haunting photo, from a Givenchy runway show earlier this year (before the pandemic closures), has a darkness to it that seems appropriate: The runways, scheduled to have been crowded with new designs for spring/summer 2021, are now quiet, due to the need for social distancing. Fashion houses like Chanel, Dior and Valentino are creating digital content for the now-all-virtual Paris Couture Week, taking place July 6-9 — minus the traditional crowds and flashbulbs. Fashion Week officials said the plan was to return to normal in September. What’s French for “fingers crossed”?