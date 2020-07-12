For the first time, Paris Fashion Week has gone digital. This haunting photo, from a Givenchy runway show earlier this year (before the pandemic closures), has a darkness to it that seems appropriate: The runways, scheduled to have been crowded with new designs for spring/summer 2021, are now quiet, due to the need for social distancing. Fashion houses like Chanel, Dior and Valentino are creating digital content for the now-all-virtual Paris Couture Week, taking place July 6-9 — minus the traditional crowds and flashbulbs. Fashion Week officials said the plan was to return to normal in September. What’s French for “fingers crossed”?
Advertising
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.