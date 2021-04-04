Among this year’s Oscar nominees for best costume design are four expected nominations for prominent period films — Alexandra Byrne for “Emma,” Ann Roth for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Trish Summerville for “Mank,” Bina Daigeler for “Mulan” — and one surprise. “Pinocchio,” an Italian family film starring Roberto Benigni, opened in a handful of theaters over Christmas and is now available on several streaming services. While I haven’t seen it yet myself, I’m intrigued by the painterly beauty of this image, and the creativity of the costumes designed by Massimo Cantini Parrini. A snail in a crocheted shawl? Why not?