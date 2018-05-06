Sparkles and stripes and great shoes, oh my!

Oh, just a bunch of pals enjoying an evening out. Here we have three-quarters of the “Ocean’s 8” cast, demonstrating how it’s possible to both coordinate your outfits (stripes and sparkles prevail) and yet look entirely individual and quite fabulous. From left, that’s Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Awkwafina, at CinemaCon 2018 in Las Vegas. (Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter, alas, couldn’t make this gig; wouldn’t you have loved to have seen their outfits?) “Ocean’s 8,” about an all-female (and very stylish) gang of thieves, comes to theaters June 8; expect a truly epic red carpet at the premiere.