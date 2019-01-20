Sumptuous red-wine-colored velvet, a gorgeous floral gown and a giant orange sash popped at Sunday's ceremony.
The Critics’ Choice Awards, held last weekend in Santa Monica, California, showcased a fairly low-key red carpet, but some colorful looks were a welcome sight in a sea of white and black. I loved the rich velvet Ralph Lauren gown worn by Emmy Rossum (“Shameless”) — it looked like a perfect red wine on a winter night, in dress form — and the springlike burst of florals on “Crazy Rich Asians” star Gemma Chan’s exuberantly pretty Jason Wu dress. And yes, that enormous orange sash worn (over a brown satin jumpsuit, no less) by Billy Porter, of “Pose,” was unexpected, but it was also kind of insanely gorgeous; like the sort of thing worn by a nobleman in a centuries-old painting. You wonder, though, how it stayed on. Velcro?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.