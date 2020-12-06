I’ve been avidly watching “The Crown” on Netflix for all four seasons, and this season brought a bonus: outfits I actually remember. Yes, we’ve reached the Diana Years, and costume designer Amy Roberts is having fun re-creating some classic ’80s ensembles worn by the Princess of Wales. That famously be-flounced and be-wrinkled wedding gown shows up, of course, but I especially loved this note-perfect rehash of a Victor Edelstein beaded gown, with matching bolero jacket, that the real-life Diana (played here, uncannily, by Emma Corrin) wore to a concert while on a New York City tour in 1989. It looks dated — those shoulder pads are huge, and you can easily picture a “Dynasty” character wearing this — but stunning.