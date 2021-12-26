If you think you’ve seen this gorgeous ombré suit (from the Berluti fall collection) before, you possibly have: Leslie Odom Jr. wore it to the Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this year. But clearly Neil Patrick Harris wasn’t able to let that stop him — look how nicely the suit goes with the red carpet (well, green carpet) backdrop at the premiere for “The Matrix Resurrections” in San Francisco this month. Harris plays “The Analyst” in the film, and let’s hope he’s wearing something half as interesting as this. Props to Harris’ husband David Burtka, who wisely chose basic black in order to let his spouse shine.