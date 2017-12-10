Wine-colored velvet seems to be having a moment.

George Costanza once said, “I would drape myself in velvet if it were socially acceptable”; perhaps his time has come. The movie-awards season kicked off just after Thanksgiving with the IFP Gotham Awards on Nov. 27, and it turned out to be a big night for “Call Me By Your Name,” “Get Out” and wine-hued velvet. Kumail Nanjiani, shown with his equally velvet-clad wife and collaborator, Emily V. Gordon (they wrote “The Big Sick”), looked sharp in a burgundy blazer. Timothée Chalamet, of “Call Me By Your Name,” went all in with a velvet suit in a very similar shade. This seems to be a bit of a menswear trend — recently at Pacific Northwest Ballet’s “Nutcracker,” I spied a number of richly hued velvet blazers on men in the audience. Gentlemen with holiday parties to attend, take note.