What better way to usher in 2021 than with a pink feather dress, right? Here’s Lady Gaga, at the Venice Film Festival in August 2018 (she was then promoting “A Star Is Born”), wearing a Valentino gown reminiscent of Ginger Rogers’ famous feather dress in “Top Hat.” It was raining a bit on the red carpet, with drops surrounding her as if she were in a snow globe, but that just added to the ethereal effect. May the new year, please, be a gorgeous one.