Two very different costumes transform an actor.

If you’re wondering what difference a costume makes, look no further than these two photos of Margot Robbie with her arms held out. In one, as figure skater Tonya Harding (in “I, Tonya,” in theaters now), she’s decked out in bedazzled 1990s stretch-poly skating couture; re-created, by costume designer Jennifer Johnson, from Harding’s actual Olympics skating dress. In the other, as Queen Elizabeth I in “Mary, Queen of Scots” (coming to theaters next fall; costumes designed by Alexandra Byrne), she’s regal in a dark-green gown complete with farthingale (the frame underneath that’s holding her skirts out), jewels and ruff. Both costumes look perfect, in very different ways; I can only imagine how each could transform the wearer, changing the way she stands and moves and feels.