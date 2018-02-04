The red-carpet queen of 2014 is back, and in glorious purple.

Remember the awards season of 2014, when Lupita Nyong’o (nominated for an Oscar, and eventually winning, for “12 Years a Slave”) dominated every red carpet? She’s back, at the Los Angeles premiere of “Black Panther” last week. This majestic purple Atelier Versace gown — and the delighted aplomb with which she’s wearing it — is a joy. Bow down.