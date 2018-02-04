The red-carpet queen of 2014 is back, and in glorious purple.

Seattle Times arts critic

Remember the awards season of 2014, when Lupita Nyong’o (nominated for an Oscar, and eventually winning, for “12 Years a Slave”) dominated every red carpet? She’s back, at the Los Angeles premiere of “Black Panther” last week. This majestic purple Atelier Versace gown — and the delighted aplomb with which she’s wearing it — is a joy. Bow down.

