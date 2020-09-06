Those of us hungry for fashion can thank Lady Gaga for a feast last Sunday: The pop diva wore nine different outfits for the telecast of the MTV Video Music Awards, each appropriate to the times (coordinated masks, natch) and appropriately over the top. This one, worn to accept the award for best collaboration (“Rain on Me,” with Ariana Grande), is from the Dutch designer Iris van Herpen, who has long blended traditional couture techniques with cutting-edge technology. The laser-cut gown, in shimmery rainbow hues, looks like it somehow landed on Gaga from a passing multicolored cloud.