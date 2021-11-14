I haven’t yet seen Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” the juicy-looking based-on-a-true-story tale of murder, scheming and revenge at the Italian fashion house of Gucci. But I’m looking forward to it for many reasons, not least of which is the retro style. The movie’s events take place from the 1970s to the 1990s — not exactly a subtle time for fashion — and the clothing should be over the top. Just look at the festival of prints in this shot, on Gucci wife Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) and her brother-in-law Paolo Gucci (Jared Leto) as well as in the background (check out the pointy shoulders on the top at center-right). The costumes are designed by Janty Yates, who won an Oscar 20 years ago for “Gladiator”; think of the fun she must have had on this one. “House of Gucci” opens in theaters Nov. 24.