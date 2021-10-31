How beautiful is this garment? Actor Kumail Nanjiani, for the Los Angeles premiere of “Eternals” (in which he makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut) earlier this month, chose to pay tribute to his roots in a traditional Pakistani sherwani, from Pakistan-based designer Umar Sayeed. Nanjiani, who came to the U.S. in his teens, is known for his work in the HBO series “Silicon Valley” and the romantic comedy “The Big Sick,” written with his wife, Emily V. Gordon, and based on their lives. The regal purple and gold combination of his sherwani was inspired by the colors worn by Nanjiani’s “Eternals” character, Kingo, who lives undercover on Earth posing as a Bollywood star. A very well-dressed one, I’m sure.