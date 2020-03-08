Spring isn’t here yet, but the fashion runways — which operate in a curious, continuous future — have already moved long past it. This photo, from the Dries van Noten fall/winter 2020/21 show at Paris Fashion Week late last month, shows an enticing parade of rich, wintry jewel tones. I love the way these colors and textures mingle: sparkly red-and-black, rich teal green, velvety purple, moss, bronze. Who needs summer?
