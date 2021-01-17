The Golden Globes — the silliest and therefore the best of all award shows — normally take place in January, offering us Champagne-drunk speeches and glittery gowns to offset winter’s darkness. Alas, this year we’ll have to wait; currently the Globes are rescheduled to Feb. 28, but it’s anyone’s guess whether the ceremony will actually happen or will be postponed further. (My guess? The latter.) While we wait, let’s gaze at this glorious, perfectly fitted Ralph & Russo gown worn last year by Ana de Armas (a nominee for best actress in a musical or comedy, for “Knives Out”), accessorized with a matching sapphire necklace and made breezy by pockets in its full skirt. Sigh. I miss you, Golden Globes.