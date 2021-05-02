Rita Moreno — actor, EGOT winner, living legend — won her Oscar back in 1962, for “West Side Story.” Nearly 60 years later, she’ll appear in Steven Spielberg’s remake of the film, due in theaters in December. In between are countless performances in stage, film and television (I’ve loved her recently in “One Day at a Time”) and an upcoming documentary: “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It.” Next to all of this, the ability to rock last Sunday’s Academy Awards red carpet in a strapless maroon gown, velvet jacket and some major matching jewelry is secondary — but, nonetheless, let us all bow down.