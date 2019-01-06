Here's the story behind Mister Rogers' famous zip-up cardigans, one of which resides at the Smithsonian Institution.

The new year will bring an icon of movies playing an icon of television — wearing, of course, an iconic outfit. Here’s Tom Hanks on the set of the upcoming Fred Rogers biopic “You Are My Friend,” all dressed for the neighborhood in shirt and tie, casual khakis, canvas sneakers and a zip-up cardigan. In the early years of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” which aired from 1968 to 2001, those cardigans were handmade by Rogers’ mother Nancy, who was famous within the family for knitting new sweaters for her loved ones every Christmas. After her death in 1981, the homemade sweaters gradually wore out and were replaced by store-bought ones, but the tradition of the zipper remained. One of Rogers’ signature bright-red cardigans — rather like the one worn by Hanks here — resides at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History; a permanent tribute to Nancy and her ever-clicking needles.