Tom Hanks’ suit is perfectly nice here, but that’s not why I picked this photo. Hanks is on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), for the premiere of “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” in which he plays beloved children’s television icon Fred Rogers. Behind him are a swarm of happy fans — each of them in a trademark red Mister Rogers cardigan. I don’t know how or why these cardigan’d folk came together (and I should, as a fashion stickler, point out that Mister Rogers’ sweaters were famously zippered, not buttoned), but this picture made me happy. Here’s hoping it does the same for you; Mister Rogers would want no less. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” which got good reviews at TIFF, opens in Seattle in November.