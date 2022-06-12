The climax in “Jurassic World: Dominion” (out this weekend) is a fight between the Tyrannosaurus rex and the bigger Giganotosaurus — but when I watched the movie I was thinking more about Laura Dern and Bryce Dallas Howard’s bangs. In their own way, each of their hairstyles is like a dinosaur given new life.

The “Jurassic Park” franchise is a study in the circular evolution of bangs. In the first movie, Dern’s long sideswept bangs updated the big curtain bangs of the ’80s. While Julianne Moore eschewed bangs entirely in the sequel, Téa Leoni brought them back in “Jurassic Park III” as straight thin strands in the front of a long bowl pixie cut.

Fourteen years passed. By the time “Jurassic World” came out, Dallas Howard was taking inspiration from Roaring ’20s blunt bangs. In “Dominion,” Dallas Howard’s hairstyle has loosened, more like the straight-across bangs Zooey Deschanel popularized a decade ago. Laura Dern has joined her, but her Ellie Sattler character has gone for something like a 2010s-style fringe that curves all the way back around to ’80s curtains. Meanwhile, among Gen Z, curtain bangs have been back for years.