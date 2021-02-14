It’s Valentine’s Day this weekend, so in the absence of red carpets, let’s celebrate red dresses. Here we have Ruth Negga (at the Oscars in 2017; a nominee for “Loving”) in a flowing Valentine gown with dramatic rubied headpiece; Allison Janney (at the Oscars in 2018; a winner for “I, Tonya”) in a red Reem Acra dress with sleeves that practically make their own red carpet; and Helen Mirren (at the Golden Globes in 2020, a nominee for “Catherine the Great”), in red Christian Dior, accessorized with diamonds and a very emphatic skirt-whoosh. May that whoosh be the spirit with which we all approach the coming week. Happy Valentine’s Day!