The Met Gala, that Fashion Olympics-y event that takes place every May and celebrates the Costume Institute at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, has been postponed indefinitely from its original May 4 date. So, while we imagine the outfits that might have been, let’s gaze back at a highlight from last year. Gemma Chan (“Crazy Rich Asians”) wore a sleek, caped gown by Tom Ford, and under normal circumstances you might look at the dress and its silver chain-mail-like fabric — but check out that fabulous confection up top. Inspired by a headpiece worn by Elizabeth Taylor in the 1968 film “Boom!,” it looks like Chan’s head is gloriously exploding.