The Met Gala, that Fashion Olympics-y event that takes place every May and celebrates the Costume Institute at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, has been postponed indefinitely from its original May 4 date. So, while we imagine the outfits that might have been, let’s gaze back at a highlight from last year. Gemma Chan (“Crazy Rich Asians”) wore a sleek, caped gown by Tom Ford, and under normal circumstances you might look at the dress and its silver chain-mail-like fabric — but check out that fabulous confection up top. Inspired by a headpiece worn by Elizabeth Taylor in the 1968 film “Boom!,” it looks like Chan’s head is gloriously exploding.
Advertising
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.