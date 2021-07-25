The Cannes Film Festival, held earlier this month, brought back red carpet gowns of all shapes and hues. I’m hard-pressed to pick a favorite, but I keep going back to this Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown worn by Regina King to the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit. So gloriously dramatic — The sparkle! The stole! The enormous skirt! — and yet so old-school elegant, with the white lining of the stole giving an unexpected playfulness. Oh, gowns, how I’ve missed you. Welcome back.