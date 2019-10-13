If I, like a “Harry Potter” character, had the ability to Apparate, I would hie myself to Manhattan right now to see the “Paris, Capital of Fashion” exhibit at The Museum at FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology). Featuring about 75 outfits, ranging from the 18th century to the present, the show demonstrates how Paris became the international center of fashion. Here are two reasons why: this imposing gown, dating from 1755-60, with its bouquet print still looking bright as spring; and the stunningly detailed back of a silk 1930s gown from the French fashion house Agnès-Drecoll, looking like a sparkly art deco spiderweb. The exhibit runs through Jan. 4, 2020, at FIT (fitnyc.edu/museum/exhibitions). If any of you happen to go see it, please report back!