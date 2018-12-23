Thousands dressed as St. Nick hit the streets of Madrid this month for the Spanish capitol's annual Santa run.

Right around Dec. 25, fashion takes a break, with white-trimmed red suits suddenly becoming chic. This well-dressed crowd is in Madrid, Spain, for the city’s annual Santa run this month. Thousands donned their Santa suits and hats and raced through the capital’s streets, with only a few daring to break the dress code. (I spot somebody in green — Grinch or Buddy the Elf? — in the middle of the picture, and a hatless hairline in the foreground.) It’s a cheery picture, and comes with my wishes to everyone for a jolly holiday.