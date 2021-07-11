You might not be in need of a ray of sunshine these days, but here’s one anyway: the always resplendent presence of Helen Mirren, on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on July 6. Note the magnificent jewels, the casually held sunglasses, the expression of, “Yes, I know I’m glorious, and I’m fine with it.” In other words, another master class from Dame Helen. How nice to see red carpets back again.