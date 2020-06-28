The annual Royal Ascot horse races took place earlier this month in Ascot, England, right on schedule — but sadly without an audience, and even more sadly without its traditional parade of whimsical millinery, due to coronavirus restrictions. Let’s just imagine, then, that everyone in England who watched the races at home on television did so while nicely hatted. If I owned this glorious flower hat, photographed at Ascot in 2018, I don’t think I would ever take it off.