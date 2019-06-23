The annual Royal Ascot horse races in Ascot, England, held last week, are kind of the Super Bowl of hats; never mind whether their wearers can actually see past them. I imagine life might be delightful, if complicated, while gazing through a butterfly hat; likewise, if it rains (which it did), a hat that looks like a very dressed-up umbrella might be just the thing. But I especially like the elaborately befeathered white-and-black confection, which looks like Eliza Doolittle might have worn it to the races in “My Fair Lady” — and a hat can be no greater thing than that.
Advertising
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.