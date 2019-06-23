The annual Royal Ascot horse races in Ascot, England, held last week, are kind of the Super Bowl of hats; never mind whether their wearers can actually see past them. I imagine life might be delightful, if complicated, while gazing through a butterfly hat; likewise, if it rains (which it did), a hat that looks like a very dressed-up umbrella might be just the thing. But I especially like the elaborately befeathered white-and-black confection, which looks like Eliza Doolittle might have worn it to the races in “My Fair Lady” — and a hat can be no greater thing than that.