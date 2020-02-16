While the Academy Awards red carpet last Sunday night was a fairly restrained affair (lots of asymmetrical silhouettes in pink, white or black, leaving me wondering where all the extra sleeves went), the afterparties showed off some more playful choices — often in vivid color. Three of my favorites: Freida Pinto, draped in a sumptuous green velvet gown by Israeli designer Galia Lahav; Christina Ricci, looking like the schoolteacher heroine of an extremely glamorous turn-of-the-century movie; and Camila Mendes, in a vibrant Moschino gown inspired by the work of Pablo Picasso. (Those necklaces, and the pleats, are printed on the dress.) Virtual Oscars to them all!
