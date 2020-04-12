Being as there are no fashion shows or red-carpet premieres for the foreseeable future (and that I am confined to photos that exist in our archive, not ooh-what-was-that-dress-I-saw-in-a-movie-once), Sunday Best might be dipping into the Greatest Hits well now and then. But I’m excited to do so this week, as I loved this photo then (about two years ago) and now. This gown is made by the French designer Sylvie Facon, who makes fairy-tale garments from unusual materials: sheet music, violins, or, in this case, book bindings. The juxtaposition of the soft, burnished leather bindings with delicate metallic lace is so beautiful — and inspiring to those of us stuck at home thinking about taking up a craft, yes? If anyone, in these challenging times, finds themselves making a dress from materials lying around the house, please send photos. Godspeed.
Advertising
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.