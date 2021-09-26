I spent a long time looking at this beautiful photo (taken by Associated Press photographer Ng Han Guan) of a model in a gown from the William Zhang collection by designer Hongwei Zhang, shown during China Fashion Week in Beijing earlier this month. The dress seems like a flame, or a massive autumn flower, floating above the mirrorlike floor. The ornate detailing and the crown add to the effect. It’s breathtaking, and I imagine a hushed crowd could almost hear the silken fabric whispering as it glided along the runway.