The glorious color and detailing on Sandra Oh's red Versace tuxedo dress made it an instant standout.

The Golden Globes last Sunday were full of questionable choices, but none of them were from co-host Sandra Oh (shown here with fellow host Andy Samberg, whose tuxedo is unexciting but perfectly acceptable). Oh, who not only hosted the show but was a Globe winner (for “Killing Eve”), wore three different gowns: an elegant, asymmetrical white Versace for the red carpet, a playful white-and-silver Stella McCartney for the program’s second half, and my favorite: this red tuxedo dress for the show’s opening, also by Versace. I love the menswear detailing (lapels! cuff buttons!), the impeccable fit, the subtly elegant swoosh of sequins across the front, and that glorious color, which Oh’s stylist said was inspired by a view of poppies from Oh’s window that the actress loves.