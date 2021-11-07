The wry, wonderful fashion commentators Tom & Lorenzo, on their eponymous website, described this look as “space nun,” and I tip my (theoretical at the moment) hat to them because I certainly can’t come up with a better description. It’s Gemma Chan, promoting “Eternals” in London wearing Zuhair Murad Couture, and it is indeed a lot: sheer skirt, thigh-high boots, cowled hood, giant belt buckle and enough sparkle to be visible from another galaxy. And yet Chan makes it all look utterly elegant. Call it a real-life superpower.