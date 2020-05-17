Under normal circumstances in mid-May, the Cannes Film Festival would be in full swing and we’d have lots of red-carpet gownery to enjoy. But these are not normal circumstances: Cannes is canceled this year, and those endless acres of red carpet are currently rolled up in some very chic French warehouse. (Well, I’m just assuming.) So let’s cast our eyes back to this photo from happier days last year, in which Deepika Padukone wears an utterly glorious and mildly insane chartreuse tulle Giambattista Valli confection to the premiere of “Pain and Glory,” and numerous well-dressed people mingle around with no regard for social distancing. Then again, if you wear a dress that big, no one can get within 6 feet of you anyway.