In browsing through hundreds of photographs from New York Fashion Week (which took place earlier this month), something about this one caught my eye. From Oscar de la Renta (now designed by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia), it’s a metallic pleated gown which has a bodice made up of golden feathers. The striking placement of the feathers — some elegantly drooping, some pointing upward toward the model’s face — feels like a bouquet of flowers, hastily gathered and pleasingly bursting from a simple vase.