My latest Netflix binge has been “Call My Agent!,” a slyly funny French sitcom set at a Paris talent agency. I’m only midway through Season 2 — don’t tell me what happens later! — but I’m quite enjoying the playful movie star cameos, the who’s-sleeping-with-who drama, the behind-the-scenes intrigue, and the truly world-class eye-rolling exhibited by the entire class. Oh, and the workwear. At a time when I haven’t been in an office in nearly a year, it’s fun to see what people — insouciantly elegant French people, mind you — are wearing to work. Note here the red boots and chic jumpsuit on Andréa (Camille Cottin), the tweedy outerwear on Mathias (Thibault de Montalembert), the oversized jewelry and comfortable shoes on Arlette (Liliane Rovère), the jeans and sneakers on Gabriel (Grégory Montel) — very much the kind of mix I remember (sigh) from office days.