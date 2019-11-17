Halloween came and went a few weeks ago, but if you think that’s going to stop me from showing you a picture of a Pembroke Welsh corgi dressed as DC Comics supervillain Harley Quinn, you are quite mistaken. This perky pooch, who is appropriately named Quynn, paraded the red carpet as part of the seventh annual Howl-A-Ween Pet Parade in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Oct. 26 — demonstrating that nobody can rock a tutu quite like a corgi. Good dog!