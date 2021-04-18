People actually showed up for an award show last weekend! In nice outfits! (Presumably all pandemic protocols were followed.) Let’s feast our eyes on these two delightful metallic gowns worn to the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs): Gugu Mbatha-Raw in a sparkly sequined sheath (say that three times fast) by Louis Vuitton, and Anna Kendrick in a dramatically pleated Zuhair Murad dress. And yes, OK, Kendrick attended virtually. No matter; it’s just nice to see people dressing up these days.