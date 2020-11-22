A few weeks ago, I asked for Fashion Flashback suggestions during this red-carpet-less fall — fabulous outfits from the past, as we wait for a future that includes gatherings in formalwear. A number of you obliged, including one reader who recommended one of my favorites: this gorgeous, saffron-colored Vera Wang gown worn by Michelle Williams to the Academy Awards in 2006. It’s a pretty dress by any measure, but the touches of tulle at the neck and train make it interesting, and the color makes it utterly joyful. Just what we need on a gray November day, right?