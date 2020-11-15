I won’t be going to New York anytime soon, alas — but that doesn’t mean I can’t vicariously enjoy “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” the current Costume Institute exhibit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The exhibit, celebrating the Met’s 150th anniversary, showcases a century and a half of fashion and examines how clothing creates associations that transcend time. (Virginia Woolf is the exhibit’s “ghost narrator”; clearly the Met is just toying with me now.) For example, consider these two garments: an 1890s dinner dress and a 2004-05 Commes des Garcons ensemble, speaking to each other over a century in eloquent conversation. “About Time” will be at the Met and online through Feb. 7; see metmuseum.org.