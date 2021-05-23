The Cannes Film Festival, with its red carpet crowded with gloriously enormous gowns, normally would be in full swing in mid-May. But, after being canceled entirely in 2020, this year it’s been postponed to mid-July. While we await the arrival of the festival and its presumably semi-socially distanced red carpet (actually, if the gown’s big enough the distancing takes care of itself, doesn’t it?), here’s a flashback to a favorite photo. This is Eva Green, in a glittery wine-colored Elie Saab gown in 2014, showing off exactly what to do with a dramatic cape. Either that or she’s just finished a cartwheel.